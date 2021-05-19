Jaguar's smallest SUV E-Pace gets a new R-Dynamic Black edition

Jaguar's smallest SUV E-Pace has received a new version - the R-Dynamic Black edition. The new version of the Jaguar E-Pace comes with few design tweaks and updated technology.

Jaguar already had a R-Dynamic HSE range in its E-Pace line-up. The British carmaker has now expanded the range with the R-Dynamic Black Edition. As its name implies, the R-Dynamic Black Edition distinguishes itself mainly with a series of black design accents.

The R-Dynamic Black Edition is based on the R-Dynamic S version. It now gets the Black Pack as standard, a package that includes black instead of chrome-coloured window frame, black mirror caps and black inserts on the front screens. In addition, Jaguar puts the R-Dynamic Black Edition on 19-inch alloy wheels that are a size larger than those of the R-Dynamic S on which it is based. Red brake callipers hide behind Satin Gray wheels. Privacy glass and a glass panoramic roof are also part of the R-Dynamic Black Edition party.

The E-Pace R-Dynamic Black Edition is available in combination with all engines with which the E-Pace is available. Both the 165 hp D165 - with and without mild hybrid technology - as the always mild hybrid D200, P160, P200, P250 and plug-in hybrid P300e are available as R-Dynamic Black Edition.

As far as the interior is concerned, the new E-Pace R-Dynamic Black version wears leather upholstery, has wireless smartphone charging facility and Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment setup. The latest E-Pace variant gets a 12.3-inch digital driver display and an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen.

Besides these updates, Jaguar has also added a new Cabin Air Purification system inside all variants of the new E-Pace R-Dynamic Black version. The air purifier system uses ultra-fine filters to get rid of pollutants inside the car down to 2.5 microns in size.

Later this year, all E-Paces will receive an Over the Air (OTA) software update that enables a wireless connection between smartphones and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. High beam assistant and a memory function for the electrically adjustable front seats and door mirrors are now standard on S models. Furthermore, the SE flavours benefit from the arrival of a new comprehensive audio system from Meridian.



