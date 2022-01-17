HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Jaguar I-Pace breaches 50,000 unit sales milestone, 2021 sales plummets

Jaguar I-Pace breaches 50,000 unit sales milestone, 2021 sales plummets

Jaguar I-Pace SUV's share in Jaguar's total sales volume was 11.6 per cent last year, as compared to more than 16 per cent in 2019 and 2020.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 11:33 AM
Jaguar I-Pace seeks to play the dual role of offering an electric drive performance while also looking stylish along the way.
Jaguar I-Pace seeks to play the dual role of offering an electric drive performance while also looking stylish along the way.

British luxury carmaker Jaguar has reported that its first-ever all-electric SUV I-Pace has breached the 50,000 units sales milestone globally since inception.

(Also Read: Interview: How Jaguar I-Pace is playing the style game within range rules)

The SUV witnessed a challenging sales performance in 2021 with 9,970 units sold, down 39 per cent from 16,457 units registered in 2020.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-pace
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.06 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.07 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 46.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The pure electric SUV recorded 17,355 units in the year 2019. Also, this was the first time since 2018 when Jaguar I-Pace's yearly sales slumped below the 10,000 units mark.

The British luxury car marquee owned by Tata Motors has claimed that the average share of the electric SUV in Jaguar's total sales volume was 11.6 per cent last year, as compared to more than 16 per cent in 2019 and 2020. Overall, in 2021 Jaguar I-Pace sales were pretty flat, between 2,230 and 2,650 sales per quarter.

The year 2021 was pretty challenging for Jaguar Land Rover as a whole brand. The automaker reported a 1.2 per cent YoY sales decline last year to 420,856 units with Jaguar selling 86,270 units and Land Rover retailing 334,586 units. While Jaguar reported a 15.8 per cent decline in sales in 2021 as compared to its 2020 numbers, Land Rover recorded a 3.4 per cent YoY growth.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Jaguar alone witnessed an almost 49 per cent decline in sales to 14,407 units. The auto company attributes this poor sales performance to the semiconductor shortage that impacted the global automobile industry, despite strong demand.

The automaker hopes the supply chain disruption would improve in 2022 resulting in an improving sales picture. As the automaker claims, it has started to see some improvement in chip supply and wholesale volumes as well compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: Jaguar I-Pace jaguar Jaguar Land Rover Land Rover electric SUV electric vehicles electric cars EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles
Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why
Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why
From Punjab to Bengal and more, states look to woo Elon Musk and Tesla
From Punjab to Bengal and more, states look to woo Elon Musk and Tesla
Aston Martin becomes first team to announce launch date for 2022 Formula One car
Aston Martin becomes first team to announce launch date for 2022 Formula One car

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city