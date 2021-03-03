Jaguar gets 22 retail outlets EV-ready ahead of I-PACE launch on March 23

Jaguar Land Rover India is looking at charging up its retail space ahead of the launch of its first all-electric offering in the country. While the official launch date of I-PACE has been pushed back from March 9 to March 23, the car maker announced on Wednesday that it has managed to make 22 of its retail outlets across 19 cities here ready to support the electric vehicle (EV).

The I-PACE will be the second fully-battery powered vehicle in the luxury car segment in India, following the launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQC late last year. While the EV holds a lot of promises and has received several global awards and accolades in the past, it is important for retail outlets to also upgrade in order to sell and service such a vehicle. As such, Jaguar Land Rover informs that many of its retail outlets have been updated in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support.

Additionally, staff at these outlets have been trained with dedicated EV courses so that they are better able to explain the features of the I-PACE and address concerns of prospective buyers. "Electric Vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. We recognise this and have worked relentlessly with our Retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for our customers," said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India.

Jaguar I-PACE EV is set to become the second EV offering in the luxury segment in India.

The company further highlights that around 35 EV chargers have been installed at retailer facilities and that more are being added. Customers would also be able to power the I-PACE through Tata Power’s EZ Charge Network with over 200 charging points across the country. The EV will also come with a domestic charging cable and a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger.

Jaguar Land Rover is looking at having a strong say in the emerging EV space in India and is banking on I-PACE to find a connect with luxury car buyers looking for a cleaner ride option. The EV gets a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery and has 294 kW of power and 696 Nm torque. It is claimed that the I-PACE can fire to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.

The I-PACE will be offered in three variants - S, SE, and HSE, and Jaguar Land Rover will also pack in five years' service package and five years' Jaguar Roadside Assistance.

Bookings for the I-PACE were opened late last year and it is expected to be priced at upwards of ₹1 crore. When launched, it will take on the EQC from Mercedes and will eventually have to compete against the Audi e-tron as well.



