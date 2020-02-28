It’s the end of the road for Chevrolet Impala

One of the most famous models of the Chevrolet brand is stepping down. Launched more than 60 years ago, the Chevrolet Impala has been one of the oldest and most representative models of the American carmaker. After 10 generations, the Chevrolet Impala decided to end its production today at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, saying goodbye silently to a market that has turned its back on it in recent years.

The Chevrolet Impala is another victim to a market that is leaning more towards SUVs. Customers have been fleeing massively from the traditional cars attracted by the new SUV and crossover models. This has caused brands to devote all their resources to developing more and more of these raised models, leaving aside conventional passenger cars, including those that had a great historical load within the catalog of their respective brands.

The Impala is a good example of this, because it is a name that has been using Chevrolet for more than 60 years, which makes it one of the most emblematic products in the history of the American firm and that however has been erased at a stroke.

Like many models of the time, the Impala was really born as a simple version in 1957, although it soon became a separate model with its own name. Since then it has been a fixed denomination in the brand catalog, although during these 62 years there have been some exceptions.

Since 1957 there has always been a full-size sedan in the Chevrolet catalog with the name Impala, except between 1986 and 1994, and between 1996 and 1998. In fact, until the late 1990s it was one of the last major American sedans that employed a longitudinal front engine and rear wheel drive architecture. Since its return to production in 1999, Impala has only been available with transverse motors and front-wheel drive.

In total there have been 10 generations that the Chevrolet Impala has enjoyed, and the last one was presented in 2012. The Chevy sedan has been removed from the North American market along with other large General Motors sedans, such as Buick LaCrosse or the Cadillac CT6 due to its poor sales figures, which in the case of Impala went from more than 170.00 units per year in 2010 to less than 50,000 last year.