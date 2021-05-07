Isuzu Motors is all set to launch the BS 6 versions of its D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander models in India next week. Both the cars will break cover on May 10.

The V-Cross was earlier discontinued in Indian market as the engine was not upgraded according to the new emission norms that kicked in last year.

According to reports, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross likely to be offered in two trims. Isuzu will also launch a Hi-Lander variant of pickup besides the V-Cross.

The 2021 D-Max V-Cross will be powered by a BS 6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel unit that is capable of churning out 150 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This new engine will replace the older 2.5-litre diesel engine that has now been discontinued completely by the carmaker. The transmission option could include a six-speed automatic transmission.

Apart from the new BS 6 engine, the 2021 V-Cross is unlikely to get too many changes. It is likely to be offered in two trim levels - Z and Z Prestige. The second trim will be available with a choice of 4WD.

The design is also likely to remain unchanged for the new V-Cross. On the outside, it will have a two-piece chrome grille which will be flanked by a pair of L-shaped LED DRLs at the front. Down below will sit fog lights as found on its predecessor. The exterior highlights will also include contrast coloured ORVMs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked tail lights.

The interior will have a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an analogue instrument console. The all-black interior theme will also continue on the new model. Key safety features on the new D-Max include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, and a speed alert system.

Isuzu plans to bring in an entry-level pickup option in the form of the Hi-Lander. The Hi-Lander is also likely to be powered by the same BS 6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel unit.