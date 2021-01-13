Tata Motors on Wednesday revealed the new Altroz iTurbo in the Indian market which comes kitted with a host of new features including the company's iRA connected car technology. The same feature is soon expected to roll out in other cars from the homegrown automaker as during a QnA session post the reveal, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors said, "The rollout of iRa tech has been a gradual one. We had it on the Nexon, now we have it in the Altroz and yes, we'll soon have it in other cars in our line-up."

(Also Read: Tata shares another teaser of the all-new Safari SUV, this time the tail lights)

The tech was first introduced in the Nexon EV in 2019 and then was later rolled out in the Nexon petrol and diesel cars. After the Altroz iTurbo, iRA might also soon be introduced in the Harrier SUV and the upcoming new Safari.

The homegrown automaker claims that the new iRA connected car technology has been developed specifically as per the Indian car market demands. Due to cost-related concerns, it might not be seen in the lower segment cars from Tata Motors such as the Tiago and Tigor.

Some of the connected car features available through iRA include remote lock / unlock, remote headlights on/ off, remote distance to empty ( DTE ) check, stolen vehicle tracking, remote immobilization, emergency SMS, geo-fencing, time fencing alert, valet mode and more.

(Also Read: Tata Motors opens bookings for new Altroz iTurbo petrol for ₹11,000)

Tata Motor will reveal the pricing of the new Altroz iTurbo on January 22nd. Soon after, the company will also roll out the new Safari on January 26th.