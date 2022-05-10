HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News India Bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ev To Get Enhanced Range Of Over 500 Kms

India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV to get enhanced range of over 500 kms 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift will be introduced later this year in global markets. However, it is not clear whether the same updates will be available for the model to be launched in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 12:45 PM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is all set to get fresh updates with a new battery and enhanced range of more than 500 kms.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is all set to get fresh updates with a new battery and enhanced range of more than 500 kms.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is all set to get fresh updates with a new battery and enhanced range of more than 500 kms.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is all set to get fresh updates with a new battery and enhanced range of more than 500 kms.

Hyundai is all set to upgrade its India-bound electric SUV Ioniq 5 for the global markets. The Ioniq 5, which was adjudged as the World Car Of The Year in 2022, will be launched in India in the second half of this year. However, ahead of the launch, Hyundai is likely to introduce a facelift version of the Ioniq 5 in markets abroad with a new battery and enhanced range. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to hit the markets next year. It rivals the likes of Kia EV6, which is set to launch in India soon.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4 to 7 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Hyundai says that the updated Ioniq 5 will come with a new 77.4kWh battery, along with several range enhancements and new features, which include a video-based digital side mirrors. Mounted in the Ioniq 5’s rear spoiler, the Digital Centre Mirror offers panoramic rear view from the car.

Hyundai will also introduce a new edition of Ioniq 5 called Namsan Edition. It will be the new top-of-the-range model with improved powertrain specifications. The Namsan Edition is named after Namsan Mountain in Seoul, capital of South Korea. The premium versions of the Ioniq 5 will also receive upgrades like leather upholstery, soft touch interior, 64 colour ambient lighting and sliding centre console.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 models will be available with both the old 58 kWh battery pack and the new 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers an increased range of up to 507 kms on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle. The power output will also increase by about 11 hp to 320 hp over the previous 72.6 kWh battery pack. The previous generation Ioniq 5 came with a claimed range between 451 kms and 430 kms on a single charge.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first model based on the Korean carmaker's first dedicated BEV platform called E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform). The Ioniq 5 was first launched back in February 2021. It is currently available in global markets in both 2WD and AWD variants. The 2WD model gets a rear axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 217 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The AWD variant on the other hand gets two electric motors each powering one axle. It generates 305 hp of power and 605 Nm of torque.

Hyundai had earlier announced that it will launch the Ioniq 5 EV in India in 2022. This comes as part of the automaker's strategy for expanding its battery electric vehicle portfolio in the country. The Ioniq 5 could be Hyundai's second electric car in India, after the Kona EV, which is already in business.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 12:45 PM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2023 Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5 2023 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric car Electric vehicle EVs Hyundai EV6 Kia EV6 Kia
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Tesla fires are 11x lower and less frequent than ICE vehicles
Tesla fires are 11x lower and less frequent than ICE vehicles
Kia Carens waiting period at 75 weeks, highest among all cars launched this year
Kia Carens waiting period at 75 weeks, highest among all cars launched this year
Hyundai installs 10-metre-tall Namaste structure in Delhi; represents its vision
Hyundai installs 10-metre-tall Namaste structure in Delhi; represents its vision
Mercedes CEO hints at some entry-level models facing axe. Here's why
Mercedes CEO hints at some entry-level models facing axe. Here's why
This Jeep Wrangler rendering takes a futuristic, two-door approach
This Jeep Wrangler rendering takes a futuristic, two-door approach

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city