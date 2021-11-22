India-bound 2022 Skoda Karoq facelift teased, reveals design changes

Skoda hasn't yet given a sneak-peak into the cabin of the new Karoq SUV but it is expected to tease the interior ahead of its November 30 debut. Details about the specifications such as engine, transmission and other details have also been kept under the wraps. However, it is certain that there won't be any plug-in hybrid version of Karoq anywhere in the world because that technology is being preserved for the Octavia and Superb.

The carmaker had earlier this month also revealed design sketches of the latest Karoq SUV, revealing a slightly more sporty exterior profile. While the global unveiling of Skoda Karoq will take place on November 30, its India launch expected in early 2022. Once launched here, the SUV will compete with the likes of Volkswagen T-Roc and Jeep Compass.

Skoda has recently also unveiled the new Slavia premium mid-size sedan in the Indian market and everyone is waiting for the price announcement.