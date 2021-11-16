Design sketches of India-bound 2022 Skoda Karoq facelift revealed

Skoda Karoq is due for a mid-cycle facelift in markets across the world, including India. Skoda recently revealed design sketches of the latest Karoq SUV with the images revealing a slightly more sporty exterior profile.

The grille of the latest Karoq appears to have been reworked slightly with the headlight unit sitting a tad bit lower than in the outgoing model.

The LED DRLs have a split-up design element while the main lights angle outwards rather than towards the grille. One may also expect additional dark chrome elements on the front face as well as rear profile to underline the sporty visual touches.

Over at the rear, the tail lights have been clearly stretched out while the lower section has been made narrower. The ‘Skoda’ lettering makes a comeback in place of the company logo.

The rear profile of the new Skoda Karoq appears slightly narrower than the outgoing model.

Details about the specifications have not yet been revealed. This means that Skoda is keeping engine, transmission and other details closely guarded. But it is certain that there won't be any plug-in hybrid version of Karoq anywhere in the world because the Czechs are keeping the technology for the Octavia and Superb.

The global unveiling of Skoda Karoq will take place on November 30 with an India launch expected early 2022. Here, the SUV competes against the likes of Volkswagen T-Roc and Jeep Compass. All of these vehicles are preferred primarily by the niche SUV buyer here.

All eyes for now would, however, be on Skoda Slavia. Looking at reigniting the mid-size sedan segment, Slavia is slated for an unveil this month, followed by booking window being opened in December. With the Slavia launch and the the new Kushaq SUV being launched earlier this month, Skoda clearly has a determined focus for a larger market share in India. Will the new Karoq help matters?