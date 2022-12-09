HT Auto
In Pics: Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition With All Its Changes

In pics: Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition with all its changes

Volkswagen has launched the Tiguan Exclusive Edition in India at a price of 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2022, 08:12 AM
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the new Tiguan Exclusive Edition priced at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new special edition of the Tiguan SUV comes with cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior.
The new special edition of the Tiguan SUV comes with cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior.
Among the cosmetic changes is this Exclusive Edition badging on the window line of the new Tiguan variant. The exterior colour options include two shades of white called Oryx White and Pure White. 
Among the cosmetic changes is this Exclusive Edition badging on the window line of the new Tiguan variant. The exterior colour options include two shades of white called Oryx White and Pure White. 
Volkswagen is also offering this pair of adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ. Lights with the exclusive edition of the SUV.
Volkswagen is also offering this pair of adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ. Lights with the exclusive edition of the SUV.
Among other key changes is the new 18-inch Sebring Sterling silver-finished alloy wheels and dynamic hubcaps.
Among other key changes is the new 18-inch Sebring Sterling silver-finished alloy wheels and dynamic hubcaps.
The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition also comes with this load sill protection at the rear to keep the car scratch-free while loading or unloading luggage.
The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition also comes with this load sill protection at the rear to keep the car scratch-free while loading or unloading luggage.
On the inside, the Exclusive Edition of the SUV comes with a sportier aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges to differentiate it better from the standard version.
On the inside, the Exclusive Edition of the SUV comes with a sportier aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges to differentiate it better from the standard version.
The cabin, for most parts, retains the same layout and all-black colour scheme. The engine under the hood and transmission system also remain the same.
The cabin, for most parts, retains the same layout and all-black colour scheme. The engine under the hood and transmission system also remain the same.
First Published Date: 09 Dec 2022, 08:12 AM IST
