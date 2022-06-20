HT Auto
In Pics: Porsche 911 Turbo S bone stock, aims to regain its glory at Pikes Peak

Porsche 911 Turbo S bone stock model comes ditching 36 kg weight in an attempt to grab the record of the fastest stock car at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2022, 12:03 PM
Porsche 911 Turbo S meant for the Pikes Peak event comes as a pure stock model.
Porsche 911 Turbo S meant for the Pikes Peak event comes as a pure stock model.
Porsche 911 Turbo S meant for the Pikes Peak event comes as a pure stock model.
Porsche 911 Turbo S meant for the Pikes Peak event comes as a pure stock model.
Porsche 911 Turbo S is claimed to have lost 36 kg weight through the lightweight package.
Porsche 911 Turbo S is claimed to have lost 36 kg weight through the lightweight package.
Porsche 911 Turbo S is claimed to have lost 36 kg weight through the lightweight package.
Porsche 911 Turbo S is claimed to have lost 36 kg weight through the lightweight package.
Porsche 911 Turbo S lightweight package include reduced sound insulation, thinner glass, and rear seat PASM sports suspension that comes lowered by 10 mm to the ground.
Porsche 911 Turbo S lightweight package include reduced sound insulation, thinner glass, and rear seat PASM sports suspension that comes lowered by 10 mm to the ground.
Porsche 911 Turbo S lightweight package include reduced sound insulation, thinner glass, and rear seat PASM sports suspension that comes lowered by 10 mm to the ground.
Porsche 911 Turbo S lightweight package include reduced sound insulation, thinner glass, and rear seat PASM sports suspension that comes lowered by 10 mm to the ground.
Porsche 911 Turbo S also comes ditching its rear seats and carbon fibre bucket seats at front.
Porsche 911 Turbo S also comes ditching its rear seats and carbon fibre bucket seats at front.
Porsche 911 Turbo S also comes ditching its rear seats and carbon fibre bucket seats at front.
Porsche 911 Turbo S also comes ditching its rear seats and carbon fibre bucket seats at front.

Porsche 911 Turbo S aims to beat the Continental GT's record that was created by dethroning 991-generation 911 Turbo S.
Porsche 911 Turbo S aims to beat the Continental GT's record that was created by dethroning 991-generation 911 Turbo S.
Porsche 911 Turbo S aims to beat the Continental GT's record that was created by dethroning 991-generation 911 Turbo S.
Porsche 911 Turbo S aims to beat the Continental GT's record that was created by dethroning 991-generation 911 Turbo S.
Porsche 911 Turbo S draws power from a 3.7-litre flat-six twin turbocharged engine.
Porsche 911 Turbo S draws power from a 3.7-litre flat-six twin turbocharged engine.
Porsche 911 Turbo S draws power from a 3.7-litre flat-six twin turbocharged engine.
Porsche 911 Turbo S draws power from a 3.7-litre flat-six twin turbocharged engine.
The engine onboard Porsche 911 Turbo S churns out 640 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque.
The engine onboard Porsche 911 Turbo S churns out 640 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque.
The engine onboard Porsche 911 Turbo S churns out 640 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque.
The engine onboard Porsche 911 Turbo S churns out 640 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque.
First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 911 Porsche 911 Turbo S sportscar motorsports
