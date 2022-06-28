In pics: New Volkswagen ID.Aero concept electric sedan promises 620 km
Volkswagen is planning to start the sales of ID.Aero EV in China in the second half of 2023 while it will produce a European series version of the electric sedan in Emden by next year.
Volkswagen introduced its all-electric ID.Aero concept car and it is the brand's first global fully-electric sedan. The new EV a four-door car and it is the sixth member of the Volkswagen ID. family.
The front end of the new Volkswagen ID.Aero comes with typical ID. honeycombs.
The new ID.Aero from Volkswagen also sports a narrow light strip that extends horizontally across the front out to the left and right of the illuminated Volkswagen badge and above the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights that wrap into the wings and side panels.
The rear end of the Volkswagen ID.Aero EV comes with a dark light strip and LED tail light clusters with a honeycomb structure that it premium look.
The Volkswagen ID.Aero will come with 22-inch two-tone wheels that have been designed in the style of a turbine and are integrated flush into the wheel housings.
Volkswagen stated the aerodynamic design of the ID.Aero EV ensure that air flows optimally over the electric vehicle. The Volkswagen ID.Aero EV is based on MEB architecture and is equipped with a powerful lithium-ion battery with a net energy content of 77 kWh and offers a range of 620 km.
First Published Date: 28 Jun 2022, 03:22 PM IST
