In pics: New BMW 3-Series sedan breaks cover, host of technologies on offer
The new BMW 3-Series' price is yet to be disclosed, while the launch is expected to take place within a few months.
New BMW 3-Series comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
BMW 3-Series competes with rivals like Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
The front and rear profile of the new BMW 3-Series have received a host of subtle yet significant changes.
The rear occupants are offered ample space and comfort with the revised seats along with other creature comfort.
The car comes with a dual exhaust setup with each exhaust positioned at one end of the rear bumper.
Instead of dials and buttons, the new 3-Series relies on touch pads and a toggling dial.
The overall front fascia looks bold and chunky with the redesigned touches.
The car gets bifurcated LED projector lamps and integrated LED daytime running lights.
New BMW 3-Series gets slim L-shaped LED taillights.
First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 11:15 AM IST
