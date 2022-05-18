HT Auto
In pics: New BMW 3-Series sedan breaks cover, host of technologies on offer

The new BMW 3-Series' price is yet to be disclosed, while the launch is expected to take place within a few months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 11:15 AM
New BMW 3-Series comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
New BMW 3-Series comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
BMW 3-Series competes with rivals like Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
BMW 3-Series competes with rivals like Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
The front and rear profile of the new BMW 3-Series have received a host of subtle yet significant changes.
The front and rear profile of the new BMW 3-Series have received a host of subtle yet significant changes.
The rear occupants are offered ample space and comfort with the revised seats along with other creature comfort.
The rear occupants are offered ample space and comfort with the revised seats along with other creature comfort.
The car comes with a dual exhaust setup with each exhaust positioned at one end of the rear bumper.
The car comes with a dual exhaust setup with each exhaust positioned at one end of the rear bumper.
Instead of dials and buttons, the new 3-Series relies on touch pads and a toggling dial.
Instead of dials and buttons, the new 3-Series relies on touch pads and a toggling dial.
The overall front fascia looks bold and chunky with the redesigned touches.
The overall front fascia looks bold and chunky with the redesigned touches.
The car gets bifurcated LED projector lamps and integrated LED daytime running lights.
The car gets bifurcated LED projector lamps and integrated LED daytime running lights.
New BMW 3-Series gets slim L-shaped LED taillights.
New BMW 3-Series gets slim L-shaped LED taillights.
First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: BMW 3-Series BMW luxury car luxury sedan 3-Series 2022 BMW 3-Series new BMW 3-Series
