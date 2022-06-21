HT Auto
In pics: McLaren Artura GT4 is a track-focused mean machine with a V6 heart

McLaren Artura GT4 comes 130 kg lighter than its road legal version.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 07:41 PM
McLaren Artura GT4 will compete with rival like BMW M4 GT4.
McLaren Artura GT4 gets same driver seat and adjustable pedal inside the cabin as the 720S GT3.
McLaren Artura GT4 comes shelving 130 kg weight compared to the standard street-legal Artura.
McLaren Artura GT4's V6 engine ensures a high speed performance for the car.
McLaren Artura GT4 comes with a wide range of aero kits.
First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 07:41 PM IST
TAGS: McLaren McLaren Artura McLaren Artura GT4 supercar sportscar motorsports
