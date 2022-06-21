In pics: McLaren Artura GT4 is a track-focused mean machine with a V6 heart
McLaren Artura GT4 comes 130 kg lighter than its road legal version.
McLaren Artura GT4 will compete with rival like BMW M4 GT4.
McLaren Artura GT4 gets same driver seat and adjustable pedal inside the cabin as the 720S GT3.
McLaren Artura GT4 comes shelving 130 kg weight compared to the standard street-legal Artura.
McLaren Artura GT4's V6 engine ensures a high speed performance for the car.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Mclaren 720s
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Bmw M5
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.12 kmpl
₹1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
McLaren Artura GT4 comes with a wide range of aero kits.
First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 07:41 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS