HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Lamborghini Urus Shows Off Tough Character In A Country Full Of Volcano

In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano

A fleet of 50 Lamborghini Urus SUVs hit Iceland to demonstrate off-roading prowess.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM
Lamborghini Urus is the most successful car at present from the Italian luxury car marquee.
1/12
Lamborghini Urus is the most successful car at present from the Italian luxury car marquee.
Lamborghini Urus is the most successful car at present from the Italian luxury car marquee.
Lamborghini Urus is the most successful car at present from the Italian luxury car marquee.
Lamborghini Urus blends tough design with high performance and advanced technologies.
2/12
Lamborghini Urus blends tough design with high performance and advanced technologies.
Lamborghini Urus blends tough design with high performance and advanced technologies.
Lamborghini Urus blends tough design with high performance and advanced technologies.
A fleet of at least 50 Lamborghini Urus SUVs was taken to Iceland to demonstrate the off-roading character of the car.
3/12
A fleet of at least 50 Lamborghini Urus SUVs was taken to Iceland to demonstrate the off-roading character of the car.
A fleet of at least 50 Lamborghini Urus SUVs was taken to Iceland to demonstrate the off-roading character of the car.
A fleet of at least 50 Lamborghini Urus SUVs was taken to Iceland to demonstrate the off-roading character of the car.
Lamborghini Urus SUV's V8 engine paired with some advanced technologies and additional ride height makes it well capable to take on tough terrains.
4/12
Lamborghini Urus SUV's V8 engine paired with some advanced technologies and additional ride height makes it well capable to take on tough terrains.
Lamborghini Urus SUV's V8 engine paired with some advanced technologies and additional ride height makes it well capable to take on tough terrains.
Lamborghini Urus SUV's V8 engine paired with some advanced technologies and additional ride height makes it well capable to take on tough terrains.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹6.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.75 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.85 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Around 50 Lamborghini Urus owners participated in the event.
5/12
Around 50 Lamborghini Urus owners participated in the event.
Around 50 Lamborghini Urus owners participated in the event.
Around 50 Lamborghini Urus owners participated in the event.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Lamborghini Urus is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.
6/12
Lamborghini Urus is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of running at 305 kmph.
7/12
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of running at 305 kmph.
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of running at 305 kmph.
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of running at 305 kmph.
Lamborghini Urus competes with rivals like BMW X6, Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga.
8/12
Lamborghini Urus competes with rivals like BMW X6, Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga.
Lamborghini Urus competes with rivals like BMW X6, Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga.
Lamborghini Urus competes with rivals like BMW X6, Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga.
From volcanic lava to glacier - the Urus took all kinds of challenge during its demonstrations.
9/12
From volcanic lava to glacier - the Urus took all kinds of challenge during its demonstrations.
From volcanic lava to glacier - the Urus took all kinds of challenge during its demonstrations.
From volcanic lava to glacier - the Urus took all kinds of challenge during its demonstrations.
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of accelerating 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds.
10/12
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of accelerating 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of accelerating 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of accelerating 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus SUVs drove across different rough terrains during the demonstration.
11/12
Lamborghini Urus SUVs drove across different rough terrains during the demonstration.
Lamborghini Urus SUVs drove across different rough terrains during the demonstration.
Lamborghini Urus SUVs drove across different rough terrains during the demonstration.
Lamborghini Urus SUV's 4.0-litre V8 engine churns out 478 kW peak power at 6,000 rpm.
12/12
Lamborghini Urus SUV's 4.0-litre V8 engine churns out 478 kW peak power at 6,000 rpm.
Lamborghini Urus SUV's 4.0-litre V8 engine churns out 478 kW peak power at 6,000 rpm.
Lamborghini Urus SUV's 4.0-litre V8 engine churns out 478 kW peak power at 6,000 rpm.
First Published Date: 03 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus luxury SUV luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy strong hybrid tech in next five to seven years
Maruti Suzuki aims to deploy strong hybrid tech in next five to seven years
BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition
BMW i3 ends the nine-year-long journey with limited HomeRun Edition
In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano
In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Roadster in India
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Roadster in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city