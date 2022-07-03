In pics: Lamborghini Urus shows off tough character in a country full of volcano
A fleet of 50 Lamborghini Urus SUVs hit Iceland to demonstrate off-roading prowess.
Lamborghini Urus is the most successful car at present from the Italian luxury car marquee.
Lamborghini Urus blends tough design with high performance and advanced technologies.
A fleet of at least 50 Lamborghini Urus SUVs was taken to Iceland to demonstrate the off-roading character of the car.
Lamborghini Urus SUV's V8 engine paired with some advanced technologies and additional ride height makes it well capable to take on tough terrains.
Around 50 Lamborghini Urus owners participated in the event.
Lamborghini Urus is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of running at 305 kmph.
Lamborghini Urus competes with rivals like BMW X6, Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga.
From volcanic lava to glacier - the Urus took all kinds of challenge during its demonstrations.
Lamborghini Urus SUV is capable of accelerating 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus SUVs drove across different rough terrains during the demonstration.
Lamborghini Urus SUV's 4.0-litre V8 engine churns out 478 kW peak power at 6,000 rpm.
First Published Date: 03 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM IST
