In pics: Lamborghini Urus Performante is world's fastest SUV
Lamborghini Urus Performante is claimed to be capable of running at a top speed of 306 kmph.
The Urus Performante gets aggressive front fascia with carbon fibre front bumper and splitter along with a new black front air intake that is claimed to offer increased engine cooling.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante has been launched in India at ₹4.22 crore (ex-showroom).
Lamborghini Urus Performante comes to India as the world's fastest SUV.
The SUV gets carbon fibre wheel arches and offers 23-inch and 22-inch lightweight wheels options with titanium bolts, while the wheels come wrapped by specially developed Pirelli tyres.
The newly-designed rear spoiler also increases the rear down-force of the Lamborghini Urus Performante by 38 per cent.
Lamborghini Urus Performante gets a lightweight titanium Akrapovic sports exhaust as standard.
With its weight reduced by 47 kg, Lamborghini Urus Performante comes with best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 3,2.
The LED taillights, carbon fibre rear spoiler along with several other body parts have been redesigned to make them sharper and to help in overall aerodynamics of the SUV.
The Urus Performante accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, and brakes from 100 kmph to standstill in 32.9 metre.
Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which generates 666bhp and 850Nm of torque between 2,300 to 4,500 rpm.
First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 10:34 AM IST
