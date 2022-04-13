In pics: Jaguar F-Sport 400 Sport, 300 Sport are inline-6 driven identical twins
Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport is priced at $80,979, while the F-Pace 400 Sport comes priced at $89,135.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come identical in terms of design.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with a host of connectivity features including Amazon Alexa.
The Jaguar F-Pace twins come powered by different Ingenium series engines.
The large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console is the main attraction inside the cabin of Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport.
Both the SUVs rely on their sporty and luxurious appeal.
First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 12:22 PM IST
