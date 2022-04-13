HT Auto
In pics: Jaguar F-Sport 400 Sport, 300 Sport are inline-6 driven identical twins

Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport is priced at $80,979, while the F-Pace 400 Sport comes priced at $89,135.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2022, 12:22 PM
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come identical in terms of design.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come identical in terms of design.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come identical in terms of design.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come identical in terms of design.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with a host of connectivity features including Amazon Alexa.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with a host of connectivity features including Amazon Alexa.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with a host of connectivity features including Amazon Alexa.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with a host of connectivity features including Amazon Alexa.
The Jaguar F-Pace twins come powered by different Ingenium series engines.
The Jaguar F-Pace twins come powered by different Ingenium series engines.
The Jaguar F-Pace twins come powered by different Ingenium series engines.
The Jaguar F-Pace twins come powered by different Ingenium series engines.
The large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console is the main attraction inside the cabin of Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport.
The large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console is the main attraction inside the cabin of Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport.
The large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console is the main attraction inside the cabin of Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport.
The large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console is the main attraction inside the cabin of Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport.
Both the SUVs rely on their sporty and luxurious appeal.
Both the SUVs rely on their sporty and luxurious appeal.
Both the SUVs rely on their sporty and luxurious appeal.
Both the SUVs rely on their sporty and luxurious appeal.
First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Jaguar F-Pace Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport luxury SUV luxury car
