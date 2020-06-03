In pics: BMW's bucktooth grille is for real, features in the new 4 Series Coupe 8 Photos . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 04:33 PM IST HT Auto Desk BMW digitally launched the new 4 Series Coupe with new design elements, especially striking with its enormous, upright twin-kidney grille. 1/8BMW launched the new 4 Series Coupe, the latest generation of the sporty two-seater for the premium midsize segment. 2/8The redesigned grille appears enormous. Such big kidney grille was introduced by the company on the Concept 4 and the all-electric i4. 3/8Besides the large grille, the new 4 Series Coupe also gets a sloping roofline, 18-inch alloy wheels with the option of a 19-incher, and standard LED headlights across variants. 4/8At the rear, the BMW 4 Series Coupe gets darkened taillights, exhaust pipes, a carbon fibre spoiler placed on top of the boot lid and a carbon fibre diffuser. 5/8On the inside, the BMW 4 Series Coupe gets a 5.1-inch colour display in the instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment. The Live Cockpit Professional package option allows one to upgrade to a 12.3-inch fully digital gauge display and a 10.2-inch central multimedia screen. 6/8Among other standard features across models are BMW Maps for navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay. 7/8The red brake calipers are offered as an option for the M Performance Braking system for the first time paired with Y-spoke alloy wheels. 8/8Inside the M440i xDrive, buyers can opt for the M Performance steering wheel finished in carbon fibre, with a red 12 o’clock mark and carbon fibre shift paddles.