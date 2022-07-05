HT Auto
In pics: Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection is only meant for 10 buyers

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection will be sold in Belgium, claims the company.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 08:48 PM
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection comes sporting a special shade of brown.
1/7
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection comes sporting a special shade of brown.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection comes sporting a special shade of brown.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection comes sporting a special shade of brown.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection gets special door trim.
2/7
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection gets special door trim.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection gets special door trim.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection gets special door trim.
The seats come with distinctive coloured piping and stitching.
3/7
The seats come with distinctive coloured piping and stitching.
The seats come with distinctive coloured piping and stitching.
The seats come with distinctive coloured piping and stitching.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection is based on the Mulliner trim.
4/7
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection is based on the Mulliner trim.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection is based on the Mulliner trim.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection is based on the Mulliner trim.

Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection seats come with special horse themed logo.
5/7
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection seats come with special horse themed logo.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection seats come with special horse themed logo.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection seats come with special horse themed logo.
The horse themed logo is visible at multiple places.
6/7
The horse themed logo is visible at multiple places.
The horse themed logo is visible at multiple places.
The horse themed logo is visible at multiple places.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection's dashboard too sports special colour and distinctive lettering.
7/7
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection's dashboard too sports special colour and distinctive lettering.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection's dashboard too sports special colour and distinctive lettering.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection's dashboard too sports special colour and distinctive lettering.
First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 08:47 PM IST
