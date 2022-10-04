HT Auto
In pics: Audi R8 V10 GT RWD is a limited edition tribute to the original R8

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes with some elements that are tributes to the original 2010 R8.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2022, 11:01 AM
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets a newly developed dual clutch automatic transmission.
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets special edition badges inside the cockpit along with red contrast stitching.
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets blackened brand emblem and model nomenclature.
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes as a lightweight GT model that generated 565 Nm of torque and capable of running at 320 kmph of top speed.
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes available in a limited number of 333 units only.
Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets a 5.2-litre V10 engine onboard positioned at the middle of the car.
