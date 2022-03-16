HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage Promises More Downforce With A Revised Design

In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design

The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 3.4 seconds at a top speed of 321 kmph.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 07:17 PM
Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes as a limited edition car with only 333 units to be built.
1/7 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes as a limited edition car with only 333 units to be built.
Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes as a limited edition car with only 333 units to be built.
Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes as a limited edition car with only 333 units to be built.
2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with a 25 per cent larger front grille and plenty of carbon fibre elements across different body parts.
2/7 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with a 25 per cent larger front grille and plenty of carbon fibre elements across different body parts.
2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with a 25 per cent larger front grille and plenty of carbon fibre elements across different body parts.
2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with a 25 per cent larger front grille and plenty of carbon fibre elements across different body parts.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a cockpit that is similar to the standard Vantage.
3/7 The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a cockpit that is similar to the standard Vantage.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a cockpit that is similar to the standard Vantage.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a cockpit that is similar to the standard Vantage.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a host of design tweaks that enhances its downforce significantly, ensuring better stability during high-speed run.
4/7 The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a host of design tweaks that enhances its downforce significantly, ensuring better stability during high-speed run.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a host of design tweaks that enhances its downforce significantly, ensuring better stability during high-speed run.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a host of design tweaks that enhances its downforce significantly, ensuring better stability during high-speed run.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with tweaked seats inside cockpit.
5/7 The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with tweaked seats inside cockpit.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with tweaked seats inside cockpit.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with tweaked seats inside cockpit.
The V12 engine of Vantage churns out 690 hp of power and 752 Nm of torque.
6/7 The V12 engine of Vantage churns out 690 hp of power and 752 Nm of torque.
The V12 engine of Vantage churns out 690 hp of power and 752 Nm of torque.
The V12 engine of Vantage churns out 690 hp of power and 752 Nm of torque.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage deliveries will commence from the second quarter of 2023.
7/7 The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage deliveries will commence from the second quarter of 2023.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage deliveries will commence from the second quarter of 2023.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage deliveries will commence from the second quarter of 2023.
First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 07:17 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin Vantage Aston Martin V12 Vantage luxury car supercar
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city