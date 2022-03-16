In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 3.4 seconds at a top speed of 321 kmph.
Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes as a limited edition car with only 333 units to be built.
2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with a 25 per cent larger front grille and plenty of carbon fibre elements across different body parts.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a cockpit that is similar to the standard Vantage.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage gets a host of design tweaks that enhances its downforce significantly, ensuring better stability during high-speed run.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage comes with tweaked seats inside cockpit.
The V12 engine of Vantage churns out 690 hp of power and 752 Nm of torque.
The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage deliveries will commence from the second quarter of 2023.
