In pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue launched with updates galore
Hyundai continues to offer a choice of three engine options under the hood of the latest Venue - 1.2-litre MPi petrol, 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel.
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant. The model gets a slew of exterior design updates as well as big-time changes on the inside, including feature additions.
2022 Hyundai Venue has received big updates in the looks department with the front grille now boasting a Parametric design, which is similar to what is seen on the latest Hyundai Tucson sold globally.
The LED lighting units on either side have also been reworked while the bumper and puddle lamps too have been updated. On the side, the alloy wheel design of the 2022 Hyundai Venue has been refreshed.
At the back, the new tail light units of the 2022 Hyundai Venue are connected to each other with a single-piece light strip all across the boot body. The rear bumper too has been updated and there is a faux skid plate.
The new Hyundai Venue has received several updates on the inside to help it take on its newer rivals. The eight-inch main infotainment screen has received an update and the Home to car (H2C) connected car system supports Alexa connectivity and Google Voice Assistant.
Connected-car technology in the 2022 Hyundai Venue is also updated with 60 Bluelink features and support for 10 regional languages.
Other key updates in the 2022 Hyundai Venue include two-step reclining rear seats, ambient lights, power driver seat, smart electric sunroof and digital cluster driver display.
First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 01:36 PM IST
