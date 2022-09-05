HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Venue N Line To Launch In India Tomorrow: Price Expectations

Hyundai Venue N Line to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Hyundai Venue N Line will be based on the standard Venue SUV which received a major update a few weeks ago. The N Line version of Venue will get cosmetic updates and a tweaked transmission to offer a sportier ride.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2022, 09:12 AM
Venue will be the second model from Hyundai after the i20 premium hatchback to get the N Line badging in India.
Hyundai Motor is all set to launch the Venue N Line SUV in India tomorrow, September 6. The performance version of the Venue SUV will be the Korean carmaker's second N-Line model to be offered in India after the i20 N Line premium hatchback. Hyundai will announce the price for the Venue N Line on Tuesday, days after the bookings were opened for customers. Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered in four variants with the choice of two trims called N6 and N8. The Venue N Line is based on the new generation model which was launched earlier last month.

The difference between the standard Hyundai Venue SUVs and the N Line versions are mostly cosmetic and a few technical modifications. It is easy to pick the N Line version due to its red graphics all around the exterior and the N Line badging on the grille and the rear. Hyundai will keep rest of the exterior similar to the new generation Venue SUV.

Hyundai Venue N-Line will be offered with two single exterior colour options which include Polar White and Shadow Gray. There will be two dual-tone exterior colour options which include combinations of Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Thunder Blue with black roof. The Thunder Blue colour option will not be available in single tone.

There are more changes once you step inside the Venue N Line. It will come with sporty seats, leather-wrapped gear knob with N-Line badging and other cosmetic changes that lifts the interior with a sporty feel.

(Also watch: Hyundai Venue 2022 first drive review)

Under the hood, Hyundai will offer the Venue N-Line with its 1.0-litre 3 Cylinders Inline DOHC petrol engine that is also used under the hood of the i20 N-Line hatchback too. The engine, when used in the standard Venue SUVs, is capable of churning out 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai is likely to tweak transmission for improved output compared to the standard Venue models.

Hyundai will offer the Venue N-Line with the same 7-speed DCT transmission unit that it uses in the i20 N-Line and some other models. Unlike the i20 N-Line or the standard variants for Venue, the N-Line version of the SUV will not be offered with the iMT transmission unit.

The Venue standard variants with the 1.0-litre engine mated to 7-speed DCT transmission cost between 10.97 lakh and 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the Venue N-Line models to cost at least 1 lakh more than the standard variants. 

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 09:12 AM IST
TAGS: Venue Venue N Line Hyundai Venue N Line Hyundai Motor
