Hyundai Venue N Line ready for India, launch today: Live and latest updates

Hyundai Venue N Line could potentially change the way one has always seen the sub-compact SUV from the Koreans here in India. While Hyundai Venue has been a formidable player in the sub-compact SUV space since its debut in 2019, it has also managed to find favour with the updated model that was brought in earlier in the year. But the Venue N Line is clearly targeted at a younger car-buying audience looking at a differentiating factor in their vehicle.

Venue will be the first SUV from Hyundai, and the second model over all, to get an N Line variant. Hyundai had already driven out the i20 N Line in September of 2021 and found a fair share of success with it even if it is priced a little over the top variant of the non N Line version.

