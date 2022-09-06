Hyundai Venue N Line ready for India, launch today: Live and latest updates
- Hyundai Venue is all set to become the second model in India to also be offered in the N Line trim, after i20.
Venue will be the first SUV from Hyundai, and the second model over all, to get an N Line variant. Hyundai had already driven out the i20 N Line in September of 2021 and found a fair share of success with it even if it is priced a little over the top variant of the non N Line version.
Check out live and latest updates from the launch of the Hyundai Venue N Line in India: ...read less
Feature highlights of Venue N Line
The Venue N Line comes with five colour options with three dual-tone options. It gets the same eight-inch touchscreen display, same all-digital driver display, a unique dual dashcam, support for Alexa and Google Home, among others.
What are the highlights of Venue N Line
Venue N Line has the 1.0 turbo petrol engine with DCT powering it. But what sets it apart from the ‘regular’ Venue 1.0 turbo petrol motor variant is a reworked suspension with better damping force, a sportier exhaust note and a tweaked steering set up.
Share of N Line in i20 sales
An indication of how Venue N Line may fare in the Indian market may be guaged from the fact that of all i20 sales here, 10 per cent is made up by i20 N Line. And of all i20 N Line sales here, 85 per cent is for the upper trim.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Response to i20 N Line powers Venue N Line
Hyundai Motor India says i20 N Line launched last year has helped build confidence that other N Line models can be brought in to India. While i20 N Line was a start and Venue N Line today is looking at creating a sporty option in its segment, the company confirmed yet again that more are coming.
What is the expected pricing structure for Venue N Line
The 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line was launched at a base price of ₹7.53 lakh (ex showroom). The N Line is being offered over and above the top-end 1.0-litre turbo petrol with DCT option. Expect pricing to be around ₹14.50 lakh to ₹16 lakh (ex showroom).
What are the design highlights of Venue N Line?
Apart from the colour options, Venue N Line will also sport red-coloured accents all around its body. Brake calipers too would be in a shade of red.
What are the colour choices on Hyundai Venue N Line?
Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with two single exterior colour options which include Polar White and Shadow Gray. There will be two dual-tone exterior colour options which include combinations of Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Thunder Blue with black roof.
Technical specs of Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai will offer the Venue N Line with the same 7-speed DCT transmission unit that it uses in the i20 N Line and some other models. There won't be an iMT though.
Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by the 1.0-litre 3 Cylinders Inline DOHC petrol engine.
Which Hyundai models are available as N Line across the world?
The world over, Hyundai offers several of its models in the N Line versions. These include Sonata, Elantra, Tucson, i30 and Kona.
Venue N Line - Variants
Hyundai is expected to drive out Venue N Line in two broad trims - N6 and N8. Single and dual-tone options are expected to be offered in both of these trims.
What makes Venue special enough to get an N Line version?
Venue is one of the most popular Hyundai models in the country. A sub-compact SUV, it has benefited enormously from the fact that it has modern looks, feature-packed cabin and good drive traits while being under four meters in length - just the right dimension for being a hot favourite on congested Indian roads. While Hyundai may have tested waters when it brought in the i20 N Line exactly a year ago, the Venue N Line could potentially be a solid proposition against a long list of worthy rivals.
How are Hyundai N Line models different from Hyundai N models?
While N Line models are focused primarily on certain visual updates, the N models are entirely focused on performance upgrades. It is true that N Line models do also get certain mechanical tweaks like sportier steering and louder exhaust notes but these are microscopically minor compared to the big-scale performance updates that N models from Hyundai receive.
What is N Line?
N Line refers to certain updates - mostly cosmetic - that seeks to give existing Hyundai models an edge in terms of visual cues. While powertrains are identical, N Line models seek to make a mark courtesy differentiated design elements. The Hyundai N Line models also get some minor performance tweaks for a sportier drive experience.