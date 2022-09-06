HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Hyundai Venue N Line ready for India, launch today: Live and latest updates

  • Hyundai Venue is all set to become the second model in India to also be offered in the N Line trim, after i20.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2022, 12:19 PM
Venue will be the first SUV from the N Line range to enter Indian market.
Venue will be the first SUV from the N Line range to enter Indian market.
Venue will be the first SUV from the N Line range to enter Indian market.
Venue will be the first SUV from the N Line range to enter Indian market.

Hyundai Venue N Line could potentially change the way one has always seen the sub-compact SUV from the Koreans here in India. While Hyundai Venue has been a formidable player in the sub-compact SUV space since its debut in 2019, it has also managed to find favour with the updated model that was brought in earlier in the year. But the Venue N Line is clearly targeted at a younger car-buying audience looking at a differentiating factor in their vehicle.

Venue will be the first SUV from Hyundai, and the second model over all, to get an N Line variant. Hyundai had already driven out the i20 N Line in September of 2021 and found a fair share of success with it even if it is priced a little over the top variant of the non N Line version.

Hyundai Venue N Line could potentially change the way one has always seen the sub-compact SUV from the Koreans here in India. While Hyundai Venue has been a formidable player in the sub-compact SUV space since its debut in 2019, it has also managed to find favour with the updated model that was brought in earlier in the year.
06 Sep 2022, 12:18 PM IST

Feature highlights of Venue N Line

The Venue N Line comes with five colour options with three dual-tone options. It gets the same eight-inch touchscreen display, same all-digital driver display, a unique dual dashcam, support for Alexa and Google Home, among others.

06 Sep 2022, 12:14 PM IST

What are the highlights of Venue N Line

Venue N Line has the 1.0 turbo petrol engine with DCT powering it. But what sets it apart from the ‘regular’ Venue 1.0 turbo petrol motor variant is a reworked suspension with better damping force, a sportier exhaust note and a tweaked steering set up.

06 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Share of N Line in i20 sales

An indication of how Venue N Line may fare in the Indian market may be guaged from the fact that of all i20 sales here, 10 per cent is made up by i20 N Line. And of all i20 N Line sales here, 85 per cent is for the upper trim.

06 Sep 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Response to i20 N Line powers Venue N Line

Hyundai Motor India says i20 N Line launched last year has helped build confidence that other N Line models can be brought in to India. While i20 N Line was a start and Venue N Line today is looking at creating a sporty option in its segment, the company confirmed yet again that more are coming.

06 Sep 2022, 11:42 AM IST

What is the expected pricing structure for Venue N Line

The 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line was launched at a base price of 7.53 lakh (ex showroom). The N Line is being offered over and above the top-end 1.0-litre turbo petrol with DCT option. Expect pricing to be around 14.50 lakh to 16 lakh (ex showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
06 Sep 2022, 11:15 AM IST

What are the design highlights of Venue N Line?

Apart from the colour options, Venue N Line will also sport red-coloured accents all around its body. Brake calipers too would be in a shade of red.

06 Sep 2022, 10:42 AM IST

What are the colour choices on Hyundai Venue N Line?

Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with two single exterior colour options which include Polar White and Shadow Gray. There will be two dual-tone exterior colour options which include combinations of Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Thunder Blue with black roof.

06 Sep 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Technical specs of Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai will offer the Venue N Line with the same 7-speed DCT transmission unit that it uses in the i20 N Line and some other models. There won't be an iMT though.

Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by the 1.0-litre 3 Cylinders Inline DOHC petrol engine.

06 Sep 2022, 09:48 AM IST

Which Hyundai models are available as N Line across the world?

The world over, Hyundai offers several of its models in the N Line versions. These include Sonata, Elantra, Tucson, i30 and Kona.

06 Sep 2022, 08:57 AM IST

Venue N Line - Variants

Hyundai is expected to drive out Venue N Line in two broad trims - N6 and N8. Single and dual-tone options are expected to be offered in both of these trims.

06 Sep 2022, 08:52 AM IST

What makes Venue special enough to get an N Line version?

Venue is one of the most popular Hyundai models in the country. A sub-compact SUV, it has benefited enormously from the fact that it has modern looks, feature-packed cabin and good drive traits while being under four meters in length - just the right dimension for being a hot favourite on congested Indian roads. While Hyundai may have tested waters when it brought in the i20 N Line exactly a year ago, the Venue N Line could potentially be a solid proposition against a long list of worthy rivals. 

06 Sep 2022, 08:29 AM IST

How are Hyundai N Line models different from Hyundai N models?

While N Line models are focused primarily on certain visual updates, the N models are entirely focused on performance upgrades. It is true that N Line models do also get certain mechanical tweaks like sportier steering and louder exhaust notes but these are microscopically minor compared to the big-scale performance updates that N models from Hyundai receive.

06 Sep 2022, 08:27 AM IST

What is N Line?

N Line refers to certain updates - mostly cosmetic - that seeks to give existing Hyundai models an edge in terms of visual cues. While powertrains are identical, N Line models seek to make a mark courtesy differentiated design elements. The Hyundai N Line models also get some minor performance tweaks for a sportier drive experience.

