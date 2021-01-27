Hyundai unveils all-new Tucson N Line SUV

Hyundai is expanding its N Line brand line-up and has now taken the covers off the sporty all-new Tucson N Line SUV that is set to be launched in Europe soon.

The N Line variant of the Tucson SUV gets a revised parametric jewel grille that is now wider and taller as compared to the standard model. The air intakes have been enlarged and the front bumper now looks sportier. The model also features bright silver skid plates and black headlight bezels.

The model features body-color claddings, gloss black trim and Phantom Black mirror caps. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels which have been highlighted with parametric patterns like that on the grille, making it look aesthetically pleasing. The wheels also get the 'N' badging. Over at the rear, there is a redesigned bumper, giving the car a wider stance. The twin-tip exhaust and redesigned spoiler with fins complete the posterior look.

Rear profile of the Hyundai Tucson N Line

On the inside, the leather and suede upholstery features red stitching accents all over whereas the other cabin elements have been darkened to give it a contrasting look. The new Tucson also gets N-branded steering wheel, alloy pedals and a black headliner.

In terms of advanced technology, the Tucson N Line has been equipped with a number of connectivity and safety features. It gets a fully digital cockpit, a 10.25-inch open information cluster and a 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen for an intuitive experience. Safety features include Highway Driving Assist and Blind-spot View Monitor, among others.

The engine options on the N Line SUV include 1.6-litre diesel and petrol powertrains with an optional 48V mild hybrid unit. There are also hybrid powertrain options with both petrol and diesel units.

The new Tucson N Line from Hyundai comes after the company had unveiled its Kona EV N Line in September last year.