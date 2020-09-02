Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its newly enhanced Kona subcompact SUV and introduced the exciting all-new Kona N Line variant. Kona is Hyundai's most widely-recognised EV and has been doing the rounds in several international markets, including India.

The new Kona N Line’s front is characterised by the dynamic features of the front bumper, harmoniously connected and unified with the body colour treatment of the wheel arch claddings. Instead of the rugged skid plate of the new Kona, the N Line version features a characteristic N-style aerodynamic lip with low-lying corner fins for a road-hugging appearance. Larger, more technical air intake features are further distinguished by a unique mesh design and surface treatment.

On the sides, the body colour claddings and new rocker panels are complemented by the dedicated 18-inch alloy wheel design. The rear design reinforces the model’s dynamic image. The rear bumper incorporates a large central aerodynamic diffusor in a contrast colour to the body as well as a one-side double muffler. The bumper fascia is formed with sharply creased corners and N-style fins for better air flow.

In addition, the latest model comes with updated 17- or 18-inch wheel designs, in addition to 16-inch wheels carried over from its predecessor. Kona Hybrid will be available with the same 16- or 18-inch wheels as before.

The interior is now available with a dedicated N Line colour package in one-tone black with cloth, leather or suede seats. In addition, the distinctive red stitching, metal pedals and N logo on the gear shift and seats all contribute to a sportier look and feel. The new console area is disconnected from the instrument panel to emphasise the horizontal layout. The dashboard appears wide and airy to create a generously spacious atmosphere. An electric parking brake is added as a new convenience feature in response to customer demand.

The interior has a new console area which is disconnected from the instrument panel to emphasise the horizontal layout.





There is also a new ambient light technology that illuminates the centre cup holders as well as in the passenger and driver side footwells, and new aluminium finish rings around the speakers and air vents.

(Also read: Hyundai Kona electric sets range record of over 1000 kms on single charge)

New to this model is a 10.25-inch digital cluster, first seen in the all-new i20. In addition, the new Kona also comes with an optional 10.25-inch AVN screen, providing new connectivity features. The new AVN screen also comes with a split-screen function and multiple Bluetooth connections. In addition, Kona comes with the latest Blue Link upgrade, which includes User profile, Last Mile Navigation, Connected Routing, Live Parking Information, and more. It’s also upgraded with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

The new Kona’s powertrain lineup reaches new heights in terms of performance and sustainability. At the top of the lineup is an enhanced 1.6-litre T-GDI Smartstream engine with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission that delivers 198 PS. This powerful, sporty powertrain is available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variations.

The new Kona will be equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. This technology is applied to the 1.6-litre Smartstream diesel engine with 136 PS as standard and is available with a seven-speed DCT (7DCT) or six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (6iMT) as well as optional four-wheel drive. The 1.0-litre T-GDI Smartstream petrol engine with 120 PS can be equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and 6iMT as an option.

The new Kona is also available as a hybrid option, which was added to the Kona lineup in 2019. This powertrain features a 1.6-litre GDI engine and electric motor with a combined output of 141 PS, paired with a 6-speed dual clutch transmission and with two-wheel drive. The 32kW electric motor draws its energy from a 1.56 kWh lithium polymer battery.

The Kona N Line paired with the 1.6 T-GDI powertrain and four-wheel drive, has also received a specific steering tuning to match the character of the vehicle.

The new Kona is equipped with a range of passenger safety and driver assistance features. Smart Cruise Control (SCC) is upgraded to include the stop-and-go function. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), available in combination with the DCT, is enhanced too. New to this model is Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), which alerts the driver if they do not react fast enough when the vehicle ahead of them starts moving. Another is Lane Following Assist (LFA), which automatically adjusts steering to assist the driver to keep in the centre of the lane.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), also a first for the new Kona with the DCT, works to avoid a collision when backing up by applying the brakes if another vehicle is detected. This is an upgrade from the previously available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, which only provided a warning.

Another unique feature is Rear Seat Alert (RSA), which alerts the driver if someone or something is in the back seat when they prepare to exit the vehicle. Another safety feature primarily intended for the protection of children, Safe Exit Warning (SEW) is intended to prevent passengers from exiting the vehicle if it is not yet safe to do so.