Hyundai Kona electric sets range record of over 1000 kms on single charge

Hyundai's Kona electric sub-compact SUV has set a new range record by travelling over 1,000 km (620 miles) on a single charge. The carmaker successfully tested three Kona SUVs for three days at the Lausitzring circuit in Germany, each of which travelled 1,018.7 km, 1,024.1 km and 1,026 km on a single battery charge.

All vehicles used in the test were unmodified. To get maximum mileage, each vehicle’s air conditioning and entertainment systems remained off, with only daytime running lights switched on to comply with the legal requirements for road traffic.

Hyundai says that by the end of the three-day range mission which included 36 drivers, the vehicles recorded an average speed of around 30 km per hour to reflect typical innercity traffic speeds in Europe. The Kona SUVs also managed to cover over 20 km with only 3 percent residual capacity. And at zero percent charge, they continued to drive for several hundred meters before running out of power and coming to a stop.

(Also read: Hyundai sells 100,000 units of Kona EV worldwide)

Hyundai states that the SUVs achieved an average power consumption of around 6 kWh per 100 km (16 km per 1 kWh) which is well above the standard value of 14.7 kWh per 100 km. “This mission has proven that our Kona electric offers outstanding electric performance, efficiency and battery range," says Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe.

The nearly 35-hour test was conducted jointly with German auto magazine Auto Bild and was monitored by Dekra, operator of the Lausitzring racetrack.

Hyundai Kona EVs set new range record

With this record range, Hyundai aims to demonstrate its leadership in electrified mobility space. “Customers driving the Kona electric or other Hyundai EVs can expect to drive long distances without recharging or feeling range anxiety," says Jurgen Keller, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Deutschland GmbH.

The carmaker recently revealed plans to launch its new Ioniq brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles. The company will introduce three new EV models over the next four years. Hyundai also aims to sell 1 million units of battery electric vehicles and take 10 percent market share to become a global EV leader by 2025.