Every car maker with an electric offering has one marquee product that it seeks to turn into a benchmark for all its subsequent products and for Hyundai, it is the Kona EV that holds a place of prominence. The company recently announced that it had sold 100,000 units of the car in markets across the world by June 30.

Hyundai took a little over two years to reach this milestone with the Kona. The EV was first launched in March of 2018 in a world that was doggedly moving towards cleaner mobility. The pace of this move has only hastened in current times and while competition may have increased significantly, Hyundai has kept its weight firmly behind Kona.

In a press statement, Hyundai informed that more than three-quarters of total sales of Kona over the last two years came from outside of home market of South Korea. Some of the factors that may have convinced buyers to opt for it have been its range of over 400 kilometres, support for fast charging and incentives for EVs that are on offer in many countries. The car also boasts of a number of safety features which include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW).

Much like other Hyundai cars, Kona too promises a connected and feature-packed cabin which is highlighted by a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, Heads-Up display, rain-sensing wipers and wireless phone charging.

In India, Kona was officially launched in June of 2019 and while there has been some buzz around the EV, its price point keeps it beyond the grasps of most. The EV environment being in a nascent state in the country also does not help the case of Kona and other EVs that have come in since. With the promise of ramping up supporting infrastructure and possibly offering incentives to people to opt for EVs, the future for Kona and the likes in India promises to brighten up and this could greatly help Hyundai in its goal of selling 560,000 battery EVs by 2025.