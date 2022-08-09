2022 Hyundai Tucson set for official launch tomorrow: 10 things to know

Hyundai Tucson will be available with a petrol as well as diesel engine choices but its biggest highlight lies in its styling updates, cabin features and comfort, and the addition of ADAS capability.

Hyundai Tucson is all set for its official launch in the Indian car market on Wednesday. Hyundai Motor India had already unveiled the fourth-generation Tucson SUV in an event last month and will now reveal the price structure for the model. The upcoming Tucson is already being sold in the global markets and is finally coming to India. Tucson will have to compete against the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Hyundai Tucson: Exterior

The 2022 Tucson is based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy of the manufacturer. Because of this, the new Tucson looks nothing like the pre-facelift model. The design of the 2022 Tucson looks radically different. It boasts a new parametric grille that also integrates the LED Daytime Running Lamp of the SUV. The same grille design is also seen on the recently launched Venue compact SUV and it is expected that the Creta facelift will also get a similarly styled grille.

2022 Tucson is a sharp-looking SUV because of the cuts and creases on the body panels.

The headlamps are now placed vertically in the bumper. At the rear, there are split LED tail lamps with a LED light bar. Hyundai has cleverly hidden the rear wiper underneath the spoiler. On the sides, there are new alloy wheels and sharp lines and creases along with squared-off wheel arches.

Hyundai Tucson: Interior

The highlight of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is its updated cabin. The new premium SUV comes with a 10.1-inch driver display as well as a 10.1-inch main infotainment touchscreen unit.

The interior of Tucson has also been heavily updated. The dashboard layout is quite minimal with a large touchscreen infotainment system with the touch capacitive automatic climate control just beneath it. Hyundai is also offering a digital instrument cluster, heated and ventilated front seats and an electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function and a wireless charger.

Hyundai Tucson: Engine and Transmission

Hyundai will offer Tucson with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 156 Ps and 192 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Then there is the diesel engine that produces 186 Ps and 416 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai Tucson: Available with four-wheel drive

The diesel engine of Tucson is offered with a four-wheel drive system also. Hyundai offers a 4WD lock mode and three terrain modes. The terrain modes include Sand, Mud and Snow.

Hyundai Tucson: Will get ADAS

The Tucson will be the first SUV in the segment to come with ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. It will feature 19 Hyundai SamrtSense ADAS features. Few features that will be on offer are Forward collision and avoidance assist, Blind Spot collision and avoidance, Smart cruise control, Lane the following assist, Rear Cross Traffic warning and avoidance and much more.

Hyundai Tucson: Safety

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson has scored 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test. (Hyundai)

For safety, Hyundai offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management. There is also Hill Start assist control, Downhill brake control, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors with display and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Hyundai Tucson: Features

Hyundai is always known to offer a lot of features with their vehicles. Tucson is no different. It comes with a powered tailgate, smart key with a push button to start/stop the engine, automatic headlamps, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, Bluelink connected car technology and Bose sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier.

Hyundai Tucson: Dimensions

The Tucson measures 4,630 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and has a height of 1,665 mm. The wheelbase of the SUV measures 2,755 mm.

Hyundai Tucson: Variants and colour options

Hyundai will offer Tucson in two variants. There will be Platinum and Signature. There are five single-tone colour options and two dual-tone colour options. The single-tone colours are Starry Night, Fiery Red, Amazon Grey, Phantom Black and Polar White. The dual-tone colours are Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Polar White with Phantom Black roof.

Hyundai Tucson: Expected price

Hyundai Tucson is expected to be priced between ₹25 lakhs (ex-showroom) and ₹30 lakhs (ex-showroom). The petrol engine is expected to be the most affordable whereas the diesel engine with four-wheel drive will be the most expensive one.

