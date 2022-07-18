Bookings for new 2022 Hyundai Tucson commence at 50,000

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will come equipped with Level 2 of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Hyundai Motor India on Monday commenced bookings for the new 2022 Tucson SUV for a token amount of ₹50,000. Customers can book the new model at the company's 246 Signature outlets spread across 125 cities across the country as well as book it via online channels. The model, which was unveiled last week, is scheduled to be launched early next month.

The latest Hyundai Tucson will come equipped with Level 2 of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS). The SUV will use automated sensing technology, camera and radar sensors to detect a car, a pedestrian, or a cyclist on the road. Additionally, it will feature 29 first-in-segment features. "The all-new Tucson will form the perfect expression of the company's commitment to India, introducing an unmatched benchmark for this segment," said Hyundai Motor India Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Tarun Garg.

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson gets both petrol and diesel powertrain options while transmission duties are performed by a six-speed and an eight-speed automatic transmissions, respectively. The petrol and diesel trims feature two-litre engines, generating an output of 156 PS and 186 PS of power, respectively.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson comes based on the Sensous Sportiness design philosophy of the brand and features a number of design updates as well as a long list of features inside the cabin. The model will feature a large grille on its face which is now seamlessly integrated with the LED head light units. Its rear gets updated LED tail lights which are connected with an LED light strip in the middle.

On the inside, the new Tucson comes features an all-digital 10.1-inch driver display and another 10.1-inch main infotainment touchscreen unit. Other feature highlights include a wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, keyless entry and auto-dimming IRVM, among others.

