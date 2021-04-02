Pickup trucks are quite the rage in several markets around the world with customers in the US having recently shown a renewed - and massive - interest in offerings in this particular segment. And Hyundai has been noticing the rising interest and has been teasing the Santa Cruz pickup truck for some time now. The latest from the Koreans are a number of design sketches that seek to showcase the Santa Cruz pickup in some of its starring glory.

Santa Cruz from Hyundai promises to add a whole lot of style to the otherwise muscular visual profile of pickup trucks.

Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, as Hyundai refers to the vehicle, seeks to bring a completely new option within the SUV, truck and crossover segments by standing away from the crowd. A large front grille, LED headlights similar to the one seen on the latest Tucson SUV, catchy hammer-like LED tail lights and large alloy wheels are just some of the design elements that are instantly evident from the design sketches.

A flexible open bed for gear and a number of connectivity options will combine to further woo prospective buyers.

In many key ways, the Santa Cruz bears slight resemblance to the latest Tucson SUV.

While elaborate details about cabin features and engine capabilities have not yet been revealed, Hyundai claims that the powertrain would be more than capable of handling both city roads and adventure tracks. Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments," says Jose Munoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one."

Santa Cruz will be officially revealed by Hyundai on April 15.

It is indeed a bold claim to state that the Santa Cruz will redefine the big-car segment, especially because there are some very, very notable - and capable - players already doing the rounds. Among them are Ford's Ranger and Chevrolet's Colorado.

But challenging the established players is possibly how Hyundai Santa Cruz, to be manufactured at the company's Alabama facility, is seeking to create a name for itself.