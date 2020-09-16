Hyundai reveals i30 N facelift with 8-speed dual-clutch transmission

Hyundai Motor has released the first photos of the new i30 N model. The new, lightweight forged 19-inch wheels will weigh less and enhance the sporty character of the vehicle. Hyundai also revealed that the new i30 N will be the first Hyundai car in Europe to be available with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (N DCT).

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the first information about the latest generation of its best-selling i30 N hot-hatch. In a series of images released, viewers can see that the new i30 N will have an updated design focused on dynamic performance and emotion.

The new Hyundai i30 N has new aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers, two large exhaust tailpipes, a wide N-signed centre grille, new taillights and new V-shaped LED daytime running lights.

The pictures also show the newly developed 19-inch forged alloy wheels, which are lighter than the wheels of the previous i30 N and contribute to reducing the weight of the car.

The new i30 N will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing up to 271 hp. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with several modes promises to make driving the new I30 N more enjoyable. It has an ‘N Grin Shift’ mode that increases peak torque through a turbocharger overboost setting. There is also a ‘N Power Shift’ mode which is used when the car accelerates with maximum throttle.

Hyundai has not released any official image of the interiors yet. However, on the inside, the new i30 N is likely to wear an all-black theme with a 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment system.