Hyundai Motor has revealed fresh insights into the design language of its Vision T concept SUV, first revealed at the Los Angeles International Auto Show last year. The Vision T is the seventh in a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts expressing Hyundai’s evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design language. Among others are Hyundai Prophecy and Hyundai 45 Concept.

The Vision T concept SUV has a matte-green exterior finish and is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. In the video, Head of Hyundai Design SangYup Lee explains the key characteristics of the concept car’s design, which includes dynamic architecture, sharp edges and straight lines, and geometric design features called “parametric dynamics."

In the video, SangYup Lee first draws attention to Vision T’s sporty stance, which can be seen in its low hood, short front overhang and wide wheel base. He then goes on to explain the parametric dynamics: a chiseled surface, a combination of soft surfaces and hard lines, and sharp, geometric edges. SangYup Lee compares the vehicle’s architecture to a mineral or a crystal which has been struck by a hard object and then shattered.

Geometric patterns in the front grille, including hidden headlamps, give the vehicle a jewel-like quality. When the vehicle is in motion, the air intake flaps actually move, so the vehicle almost seems more like a living animal rather than a static machine.





The Vision T side profile conveys a continual sense of speed and forward motion. The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character. In contrast to prevailing compact SUV designs, Vision T uses crisp geometric angles and edges to create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines.

Vision T’s integrated architecture ensures a continuity throughout all elements of the vehicle, such as the hidden headlamp design which is repeated in the taillights.

Aspects of Vision T such as the sharp angles and straight lines can clearly be seen in 45, Hyundai’s subsequent concept car. While the connection to Prophecy, the company’s most recent concept car, is less apparent, all three models are united under the Sensuous Sportiness design identity.