Hyundai Mobis COMFI Cockpit concept is too futuristic, previews a digital cabin 

Hyundai Mobis COMFI Cockpit reflects five characteristics - Convenient & Comfortable, Optimized, Movable, Functional, and Illuminated.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM
Hyundai has touted this cockpit concept as an innovative digital cockpit for a comfortable driving experience.
Hyundai has showcased its new concept Mobis COMFI Cockpit online through a teaser video, which previews the future car cabin in a highly technology-enabled and feature-packed digitalized form. The futuristic Hyundai Mobis COMFI Cockpit concept is claimed to focus on five characteristics. These are Convenient & Comfortable, Optimized, Movable, Functional, and Illuminated. The cockpit concept is claimed to offer features that represent these characteristics.

Hyundai has touted this cockpit concept as an innovative digital cockpit for a comfortable driving experience, developed by Hyundai Mobis, which is the parts and services arm of the Hyundai Group. It manufactures chassis, front-end, and cockpit modules for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. Hyundai Mobis also makes aftersales service components and other spare parts for the Hyundai Group vehicles.

The automaker claims that the cockpit's Convenient & Comfortable feature represents the projection switch by the center console and the electronically retractable smart table on the passenger's side. This table comes embedded with a keyboard, and it can be used as a table for those who need to work on the go. The parabolic motion of the glove box too falls under this category.

Under Optimized, the cockpit gets a Blooming audio system that features open outward independent speakers. The knob controller under the screen slides into place as well, while the instrument panel comes with real wood inserts adding premiumness.

Movable, on the other hand, signifies the movable parts inside the cabin. The camera monitoring display for the side cameras slides into place, while the steering wheel has a pop-up function when the vehicle's system comes alive. Even the 12.3-inch large touchscreen infotainment screen is also movable.

Function features an electric multi-functional AC vent that converts to wind-free mode with ambient lighting depending on the occupant's preferences. It gets an air purifier in the cabin that converts into a perfume diffuser. Illuminated represents the illuminated parts within the COMFI cabin. The ambient lighting has a 3D pattern, claims the automaker.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Kia Genesis concept car
