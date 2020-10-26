Hyundai looks at making sedans more attractive in global markets. Here's how

The popularity of sedans may be steadily falling to the rise of SUVs of all shapes and sizes but car makers renowned for their offerings in this segment are determined not to throw in the towel just yet. Among them is Hyundai which has a strong sedan portfolio in markets such as the US and the Koreans are looking at making these products more appealing in order to not just fend off rival companies but products in competing segments as well.

(Related read: Hyundai launches new Elentra with N Line and hybrid electric models)

Take the 2021 Elantra for instance. A popular model in the US which battles the likes of Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Nissan Sentra here, the Hyundai sedan continues with its efforts to woo buyers and now comes with more features from base variant up. Starting at $19,650 for the SE model which gets Idle Stop & Go, 4-wheel disc brakes, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, 15-inch alloys, among others, Elantra is hoping to attract buyers with the promise of an affordable price that does not compromise on features and safety.

It is a strategy that has worked in the past for Hyundai, a company that is known to offer a mile-long list of features that often match up to what is on offer inside entry-level luxury vehicles. And while this alone may not be enough to mount a massive challenge to SUVs - or pickups, it could sway the minds of buyers not intent on buying into one segment or the other.

At a time when SUVs are ruling roads in many markets - 47.4% of US sales in 2019 were SUVs as against 22.1% captured by sedans, companies like Hyundai are doggedly fighting to keep their sedan offerings not just relevant but compelling. And it is not as if Hyundai doesn't have SUVs in its product portfolio. Yet, a more equitable share in the PV market could auger well for car makers.