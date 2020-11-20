Hyundai i20 2020 has flown off the blocks and has received 20,000 bookings in 20 days, the company announced in a statement on Friday. The third-generation i20 was officially launched earlier in November at a starting price point of ₹6.79 lakh (ex showroom, pan India, introductory) and promises to rev up the fight in the premium hatchback segment which also features Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Hyundai has informed that the response to the new i20 has been strong and that over 4,000 customers took delivery of the vehicle in the Diwali season. Notably, the company further highlights that over 85% of all customers have chosen Sportz or trims above. "Our customers continue to demonstrate a strong affinity for connected technologies offered by us," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) at Hyundai India. "Nearly 45 % customers have preferred variants enabled with our already established BlueLink technology. Sunroof continues to be a customer favorite with close to 30 % Bookings made for models with this particular feature."

The new Hyundai i20 brings multiple engine (petrol and diesel) options as well as transmission options like manual, IVT, DCT and a segment-first iMT. The decision to offer the car with a 1.0 turbo petrol has also found favour. (Full first drive review of i20 here)

Compared to the preceding Elite i20, the new model stands longer at 3995 mm, wider at 1775 mm, while the height remains unchanged at 1505 mm. The company has also increased the wheelbase of the car by 10 mm at 2580 mm. Overall, the new i20 has grown in dimensions making it appear slightly bigger against the model it replaces. (Comparison in detail here)

The car's structure comprise of 66% high-strength steel and is lighter and has enhanced crash worthiness. Some of the key safety features on the new car include its segment-best six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display.

The highlights on the outside are significant and include a new parametric Jewel pattern grille, reworked LED head lamps, R16 diamond cut alloys and Z-shaped LED tail lights.