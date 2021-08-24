Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover; six colours, sportier steering and suspension

Hyundai i20 N Line was officially unveiled in India on Tuesday and will be the first of several N Line models to touch down here in the times to come. There are several unique highlights of the i20 N Line that seek to differentiate it from the standard i20 and Hyundai is hoping that once the car is officially launched, is able to attract a younger audience inclined towards a sportier driving experience.

Hyundai N Line models have been available in several global markets for quite some time now but the i20 N Line will be the debut product from the series in India. While the N models are high performance versions of standard Hyundai vehicles, the models under N Line primarily get key visual upgrades for a more appealing aesthetic - both from the outside as well as in the cabin.