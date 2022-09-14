Hyundai has no plans to ditch internal combustion engines

Hyundai is one of the front runners when it comes to electric powertrain technology development. However, The South Korean auto major is not ready to ditch the internal combustion engine development for the sake of electric mobility, reports Car Expert.

The automaker was rumoured to end all internal combustion engine development for the sake of electric vehicles. However, it eventually announced that it was not true. Hyundai also announced that, at least in Europe, it wants to sell only electric vehicles after 2035.

Now, Hyundai group’s Executive Technical Advisor Albert Biermann, and former President and Head of the Research and Development Division confirmed that the automaker has no intention of giving up on ICE.

Biermann also explained that if Hyundai wants to maintain its position on the global automotive stage, it has to continue to develop internal combustion engines. “We are continuing for next emission levels. We have no other choices. I mean, we are not giving up on combustion engines, right, we are global player." he further added.

He also said that Hyundai intends to make engines that will meet the upcoming Euro 7 emission standard, which is slated to be enforced from 2025. Why is the automaker continuing to develop internal combustion engines, especially at a time when the global automotive industry is increasingly focusing on electric vehicles?

Biermann claims that the lack of EV charging infrastructure is one of the key reasons why automakers like Hyundai are still interested in developing internal combustion engines. “So we keep going with combustion engines but will we set up a whole new combustion engine family? Yeah, I mean, you have to follow the emission regulations and that requires sometimes intense development. Euro 7, for example, is quite challenging. So that’s on the agenda," he added.

