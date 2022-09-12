HT Auto
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10

Kia and Hyundai dealers are most satisfied with the respective brands, followed by MG Motor and Mahindra.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2022, 17:45 PM
Kia India and Hyundai Motor India ranked at the very top of the latest dealer satisfaction study conducted by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations or FADA in the country. As the name of the study suggests, it primarily focuses on how satisfied dealer partners of automotive companies in India are with the respective OEMs.

The average dealer satisfaction score in the latest edition of the FADA study was 719 among dealers selling passenger vehicles. Kia ranked No. 1 with a score of 871, followed by Hyundai with 830 points. MG Motor India (792) and Mahindra ( 785) rounded the top five. Renault India (771), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (755), Tata Motors (742), Maruti Suzuki (725) and Honda Cars India (610) were the other players in the top-10 list.

The FADA study outlined that the primary concern among dealers of passenger vehicles is the sharing of training costs with the OEMs. Many also want to be involved in the decision-making process although the nature or scale of such an involvement isn't specified. Product reliability and range of models offered are some other key factors that help brands achieve a better score and in turn point to a higher level of dealer satisfaction.

It is important to note here that the above list only accounts for those competing in the mass-market passenger vehicle segment. The luxury segment is distinct where parts' delivery and turnaround times are the biggest concerns for dealers. Volvo Cars India (919) here fares better than the industry average of 825 points and the only other brand in the list is Mercedes-Benz India (809).

Among two-wheeler manufacturers and respective dealers, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (736) is at the top with the most level of satisfaction among its dealers, followed by Hero MotoCorp (693). Royal Enfield has jumped several spots from the last study to take the third position here with 691 points.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2022, 17:45 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Hyundai Mahindra Tata Motors Renault FADA
