Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition starts arriving at dealerships 

Soon after the market launch, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition started arriving at the company dealerships, hinting that deliveries are also set to begin shortly.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 09:14 AM
The special edition trim of the new hatchback has been made available in both manual as well as AMT gearbox options.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launch took place in India recently. The pricing of the new car starts at 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Soon after the market launch, it started arriving at the company dealerships, hinting that deliveries are also set to begin shortly.

(Also Read: Hyundai to build EV factory worth $5.5 billion in Georgia)

The special edition trim of the new hatchback has been made available in both manual as well as AMT gearbox options. And sources power from the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as found in the other variants of the model. This powertrain is responsible for delivering 82bhp of power which is backed up with 114Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

In terms of updates, it comes based on the Magna trim and sports a host of exterior tweaks such as roof rails, black radiator grille and ORVMs, ‘Corporate Edition’ emblem. In addition to that, it rolls on 15-inch gun-metal-coloured styled steel wheels that lend it a distinctive look.

(Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 to VW Virtus: New cars to watch out for in India in June)

Inside, there is a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other key cabin highlights includes electrically-foldable ORVMs, and an all-black interior theme with red accents for the seats, AC vents, and gear lever. "Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focussed Corporate Edition on the Grand i10 Nios to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers. With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature loaded and efficient hatchback," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India. 

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Grand i10 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios i10 Nios Corporate
