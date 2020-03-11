Hyundai Elantra 2021 revealed, set for a world premiere in Hollywood

Hyundai Motor revealed today the first images of the all-new 2021 Elantra. The upcoming seventh-generation Elantra showcases an edgy and aggressive look based on parametric shapes and textures, which reflects Hyundai’s new design identity.

The world premiere will take place on March 17, at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood and will be livestreamed around the world.

Hyundai announced that the new Elantra is going back to its sports sedan roots. The six generations of Elantra that preceded this new one had been conventional compact sedans and hatchbacks with little sporting intent. However, the styling of this new one suggests more athleticism, and a sketch of its interior foreshadows a rather refined cabin.

The all-new 2021 Elantra’s design accentuates its progressive and exotic character through Parametric Dynamics. Cutting edge engineering solutions and design innovations actualised the polyhedral appearance. Essentially, advanced digital design technology brought the Parametric Dynamics design language to life. Having three lines meet at one point is the main element of Parametric Dynamics. This formation is a daring challenge, which has been avoided in car design, marking Elantra’s disrupter-spirit.

Interior design of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra

The ‘Immersive Cocoon’ interior layout creates a driver-focused user experience. Low and wide structures go from the door and connect all the way to the center console, while the large interface consisting of two harmoniously integrated displays elevates the racing-inspired feel of the car.

The driver's seat appears to be wrapped in lighter trim pieces that sets it apart from the rest of the cabin. A formidable infotainment screen is located above the dash.

Like the current Elantra, the new one should be available with many driver assistance features such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and other skills expected to incorporate the expected model.

Currently, the Elantra 2020 is available with a trio of four-cylinder engines, these with two of which are turbocharged, producing 1,28,147 and 201 horsepower, depending on tuning.

The new Elantra will use a new platform, and it will be longer, shorter and wider than the current model. The outgoing car has been around since the 2017 model year, and received an update for 2019. That makes it a short life cycle, proving that Hyundai will compete with rivals like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.