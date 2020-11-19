Hyundai Elantra 2021 is making a bold claim of being one of the better looking sedans on global roads but it is also making the rather boisterous claim of being a car that is loaded to the brim with features, several of which are only found in high-end luxury brands and price points far higher. Looking at not only taking the fight to rivals in its segment but also putting up a challenge to the growing preference towards SUVs, Elantra 2021 from Hyundai is bringing luxury to a more affordable price point without compromising much on the mile-long feature list.

Hyundai Elantra 2021

One look inside the cabin of the new Elantra is a clear indication of how much Hyundai engineers are focused on wooing the tech-savvy car buyer. There is a gorgeous-looking single-frame twin infotainment screen with each sub-screen measuring 10.25 inches. The split touchscreen offers a large display for drive-related information as part of the driver info screen while also putting out AV details and Navigation features, among others inclduing drive-assistance features. The car maker informs there is dual Bluetooth support which mans two devices can be connected simultaneously.

The standard Elantra, however, comes with an eight-inch screen but even this allows for wire-free connection with a mobile smartphone. This is made possible by support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new Elantra also incorporates Hyundai's Dynamic Voice Recognition System - buyers will have to opt for the add-on Premium Package, which allows for quicker and more accurate speech-to-text comprehension. The driver and occupants can make use of this system for a wide variety of functions like turning climate control on or off, switching heat mode on or off, controlling fan speed, controlling airflow direction and even controlling seat cooling and heat functions for the front two seats as well as - if equipped - back seats. Additionally, this interface can be used for regular Navigation or AV purposes as well.

Hyundai Digital Key is another feature that allows owners to lock and unlock the car, activate panic alert and make use of similar features to ensure that the physical car key can be left behind at homes as long as the smartphone app is installed and connected. This is currently only available for Android smartphones.

The 2021 Elantra is already on sale in the US market and starts at $19,650 for the SE model. Even in this base trim, the car gets several key features which gets added to as one moves up the list. As such, the car stands as a way for Hyundai to prove that sedans like the new Elantra are ready and raring as ever.