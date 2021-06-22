Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant launched at 13.18 lakh

Hyundai has brought in a new variant for Creta SUV called the SX Executive trim. The new variant will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines with manual gearboxes only.

The Creta SX Executive petrol variant has been launched at a price of ₹13.18 lakh (ex-showroom) while the diesel version of the new variant will cost one lakh more.

The Creta SX Executive petrol variant is powered by the 1.5-litre engine while the diesel also gets a 1.5-litre CRDi unit under its hood. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The CRDi diesel unit can produce 113 bhp of peak power output and a torque of 250 Nm.

Both the petrol and diesel variants of the new SX Executive trim has been positioned just below the SX trim of Creta. The new variants cost around ₹78,000 less than the SX variants, but loses out on several features.

As far as design and features are concerned, the new Creta variant has missed out on the chrome door handles, Arkamys sound system and the voice recognition button among others. The new SX Executive trim of Creta will also not have the 10.25-inch touchscreen system along with the BlueLink connectivity suite as a standard feature any more. Instead, the variant will come with an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. However, Hyundai will add the bigger infotainment system in the new variant if a buyer chooses to customise the SUV.

However, the new Creta variant will continue to get the 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, electronic stability control, hill assist, rear disc brakes among its features.