Hyundai Creta N Line SUV launching on March 11. Key facts

Hyundai Creta N Line is all set for its official India launch on March 11. Upon arrival, the Creta N Line will be the South Korean auto giant's third N Line badged car in India, after the i20 N Line and Venue N Line. Hyundai India has already opened bookings for the sportier iteration of the popular midsize SUV at an amount of ₹25,000. Interestingly, it comes soon after the launch of the Creta facelift, which has already raked in more than 75,000 bookings .

Hyundai Creta received a major update in terms of design and features just a few months back and now, with the launch of the N Line variant, it is expected to see a boost in demand and sales across India. The car manufacturer has already teased Creta N Line digitally revealing its design. As it looks, the Creta N Line gets a significantly distinctive visual appearance compared to the standard version of theHyundai Creta.

Here is a comprehensive fact sheet about the upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Design

Hyundai has updated the exterior of the Creta N Line significantly compared to the standard version of the SUV. It gets a significantly updated N Line-specific front grille and an updated front bumper with red inserts giving it a sportier and bold look compared to the regular model. The automaker claims this SUV comes with a design inspiration from WRC models. The Hyundai Creta N Line comes running on new design 18-inch alloy wheels. Other design elements include sporty twin-tip exhaust muzzles, N Line emblems, red inserts on side sills, red brake callipers at the front and rear, and a sporty skid plate at the rear with red inserts.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Colours

Hyundai Creta N Line will be available in three monotone exterior colour options and three dual-tone colour options as well. The three monotone exterior colour options are - Atlas White, Abyss Black and Titan Grey Matte. The Titan Grey Matte colour comes as an exclusive on the Creta N Line. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour options are - Thunder Blue with Black roof, Shadow Grey with Black roof and Atlas White with Black roof. The Thunder Blue comes as a signature exterior paint for the N Line badged cars from Hyundai.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Interior

Hyundai Creta N Line will come significantly updated inside the cabin as well. The SUV will come with a sporty all-black theme inside the cabin, with contrasting red stitching and inserts at various places. It will come with a dual-display combining the touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Also, there will be dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround-view camera, wireless charger, ambient lighting etc.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Booking & waiting period

Hyundai Creta N Line is available for booking online through the automaker's website. Interested customers can book the SUV for an amount of ₹25,000. The SUV is also available for booking online at the automaker's dealerships across the country. Hyundai has stated that the Creta N Line commands a waiting period between six and eight weeks. The SUV will be available in two variants: N8 and N10.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Powertrain

Powering the Hyundai Creta N Line SUV is a 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine that was introduced in the updated standard Creta. This turbo-petrol engine will be available with both a manual gearbox as well as a DCT unit. Hyundai has not revealed anything about the specifications of the powertrain. However, expect the power mill to churn out the same power and torque output as the standard version of the SUV.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Safety

Just like the standard version of the Creta, the N Line model too will come equipped with a host of safety features aided by advanced technology. The safety features onboard this SUV will include six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC) etc. Hyundai has stated that this SUV will come with more than 70 advanced safety features.

