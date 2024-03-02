How to book Hyundai Creta N Line? A step-by-step guide

Hyundai Creta N Line is all set for its official India launch on March 11. The Creta N Line from Hyundai will be the company's third N Line model, after i20 and Venue. The N Line, essentially, refers to models that are sportier versions of the original model with several visual enhancements on the inside as well as outer body while having minor technical updates as well.

HT Auto has learnt that Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two trims - N8 and N10, and with only the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that was introduced in the 2024 Creta. This engine is paired with both a manual gearbox as well as a DCT unit. The Creta N Line colour options include three monotone shades - White, Black and Grey Matte, as well as three dual-tone hues - Blue with Black roof, Grey with Black roof and White with Black roof.

How to book a Hyundai Creta N Line?

Hyundai opened bookings for Creta N Line from Thursday onwards and there are two ways to reserve a unit. The first is by simply walking into any company-authorised dealership in the country and paying a reservation amount of ₹25,000 which is refundable if the booking is cancelled.

The other option is to make a booking online. An interested customer can follow the steps below:

Log on to Hyundai Motor India's Click2Buy online platform. Choose the model. In this particular case, it would be the Creta N Line. Next select the fuel type which in this case, would be petrol only. Next, select one from the eight available variants of Hyundai Creta N Line. Follow up by opting for the body colour option. Now comes the most important part about selecting the preferred dealership. For this, select your state, city and the dealer name. The dealer name, on obvious lines, usually is the one closest to your location. Click on ‘Proceed’ and complete the transaction for the ₹ 25,000 that is charged as the token booking amount.

Do note that there is a likely waiting period of six to eight weeks that is expected on delivery of Hyundai Creta N Line from the date of launch and then from the date of bookings.

