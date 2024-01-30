Hyundai Creta N Line design patent filed ahead of launch. Check details

HT Auto
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2024, 12:44 PM
  • Hyundai Creta N Line will be sold only with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.
Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently launched the facelifted version of the Creta in the Indian market. The manufacturer has reworked the exterior completely so gone are the polarizing looks and now the Creta looks more muscular as well. The brand is also working on expanding its N Line portfolio. They already have the Venue N Line and the i20 N Line. Now, Hyundai is preparing to bring the Creta N Line to the Indian market. The sporty SUV was already spotted during a TVC shoot and the brand has also filed a design trademark for it.

In terms of design, the N Line version of the Creta is expected to be sold in Starry Night, Abyss Black, Thunder Blue, Atlas White and Titan Grey colour schemes. There would also be dual-tone options with an Abyss Black roof. Apart from this, there would also be red accents to highlight the sportiness of the SUV.

There would also be an N-line specific alloy wheels for the Creta N Line. The patent image reveals that there would be new bumpers that look more aggressive than the standard Creta. The chunky body cladding has been carried forward to retain the rugged SUV look. The interior will more or less look the same but will get a black theme along with red accents.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

Creta N Line will be powered via a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 158 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 253 Nm. It will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There is also a possibility that Hyundai offers a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read : Sporty Hyundai Creta N Line launch imminent, spied during TVC shoot

Hyundai will also make a few mechanical tweaks to the Creta N Line. It will come with a firmer suspension setup to improve the handling in corners. There would also be a raspy-sounding exhaust with dual-tips.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2024, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: Creta Hyundai

