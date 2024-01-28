HT Auto
Sporty Hyundai Creta N Line launch imminent, spied during TVC shoot

28 Jan 2024
Hyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line will arrive as the sportier avatar of the SUV and it could come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine alongside a host of cosmetic updates. (Image: Instagram/Autonation_India)
Hyundai Creta N Line will arrive as the sportier avatar of the SUV and it could come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine alongside a host of cosmetic updates. (Image: Instagram/Autonation_India)

Hyundai launched the heavily updated iteration of the Creta mid-size SUV recently and now the South Korean automaker is working on its sportier avatar Creta N Line. A Hyundai Creta N Line model has been spotted without any camouflage during its TVC shoot, hinting that the launch is imminent. Upon launch, the Hyundai Creta N Line will be the third sporty model in Hyundai’s N Line range in India after the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line, which are currently on sale in the country.

No wonder, Hyundai is aiming to go big with the new Creta. Besides the standard variant, the automaker aims to grab the attention of Creta buyers who seek more thrill and a distinctive appearance for their car.

Watch: Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift launched: First look

Hyundai Creta N Line: Exterior

Just like the i20 N Line and Venue N Line, the new Creta is expected to come with plenty of cosmetic updates. The model spied during the TVC shoot also testified to this. The SUV has been spotted in a signature Thunder Blue shade, while the pillars and roof of the car come wearing a glossy Abyss Black shade giving it a dual-paint theme.

The Creta N Line also comes with a sleek and contrasting bright Red strip at the bottom of the side profile. The car will also sport the N logo on the rear profile. Also, the SUV would be spruced up with plenty of chrome additions at the front profile.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Interior

Moving inside the cabin, the SUV will feature an all-black theme with contrasting red garnishing on the AC vents, gear shifter, centre console and door panels. The N logo would be there on the seats, upholstery, steering wheel and metal finish pedals.

Expect the Hyundai Creta N Line to be based on the top-of-the-line variant of the SUV. Just like the other N Line models from the brand, the upcoming Creta N Line too is expected to come with high-end features. Expect it to come with front ventilated seats, an electronic park brake, dual 10.25-inch screen combining the touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver console. Also, there would be an eight-speaker Bose audio system and a host of connected technologies.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Powertrain

Just line the i20 N Line and Venue N Line, the Hyundai Creta N Line too is expected to be available in only one powertrain. It could come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which would be able to churn out 158 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque. On the transmission front, it could get a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, while there would be a six-speed manual unit as well, which also works in the Hyundai Verna. The Creta N Line would offer three driving modes - Normal, Eco and Sport. The automatic variant would come with paddle shifters.

