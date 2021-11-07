Hyundai Creta facelift to break cover next week: What to expect

Hyundai is all set to drive in the new generation Creta SUV at the upcoming GIIAS 2021 auto show in Indonesia next week. The 2022 Creta facelift will officially break cover on November 11, and is likely to Indian markets sometime next year.

Hyundai has already officially teased about the new Creta facelift on its social media handles, giving a sneak peek into what to expect from the new generation model.

However, a leaked image online claims to be the unwrapped look of the new Creta even before the official unveiling.

The image, shared on Instagram, shows how the front face of the Creta SUV has changed in its new generation. As hinted by the official teasers, 2022 Hyundai Creta wears a new grille that is already used in Tucson SUVs in global markets.