Hyundai Creta and i20 score three-star in Global NCAP crash test

Hyundai Creta and i20 have scored a three-star rating in both adult occupant and child occupant protection segments.
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2022, 02:47 PM
Hyundai i20 received three star safety rating in GNCAP crash test. (Image: Twitter/GNCAP)
Hyundai Creta SUV and i20 premium hatchback have scored a three-star rating in Global NCAP's crash test program under the #SaferCarsforIndia campaign. Both the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai i20 have scored a three-star rating in both adult occupant and child occupant protection categories. The Global NCAP has said that the Hyundai Creta model tested was equipped with dual front airbags and it was built in 2022. The Hyundai i20 crash tested by Global NCAP too was equipped with dual front airbags and was built in 2022.

(Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser scores four stars in Global NCAP safety crash test)

In the adult occupant protection category, the Hyundai Creta has received 8 points out of 17, while in the child occupant category, it has received 28.29 points out of 49. The test report also reveals that the bodyshell integrity of the popular SUV was proven unstable during the crash test. This SUV was also equipped with safety features such as front seatbelt pre-tensioners, SBR, and four-channel ABS among others.

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has scored 8.84 points out of 17 in the adult protection category. In the child occupant protection category, it received 36.89 points out of 49. The test report reveals that the bodyshell integrity of the hatchback has been proven unstable during the test. Besides dual front airbags, the hatchback was equipped with safety features like SBR, Isofix anchorages and four-channel ABS among others.

Both Hyundai Creta and the Hyundai i20 were tested for their frontal crash impacts at a speed of 64 kmph. Under its #SaferCarsforIndia campaign, the Global NCAP currently tests frontal crash protection for occupants and not side-impact. Also, it tests Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection of the vehicles. These requirements will form part of the new Global NCAP assessment protocols from July 2022.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 02:26 PM IST
