Hyundai aims to sell 5,000 Tucson each year, waiting period up to 10 months

Hyundai Motor has launched the new generation Tucson SUV in India at a starting price of 27.69 lakh. It will rival the likes of Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen Tiguan among others in the premium mid-size SUV segment.
The Tucson 2022 facelift SUV will have one of the longest waiting periods for any Hyundai cars currently sold across India. Launched today at a starting price of 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the new generation Hyundai Tucson already has waiting period ranging between eight and ten months. Hyundai has said that it aims to sell around 5,000 units of Tucson SUV in India every year. Hyundai Tucson will renew its rivalry with the likes of Jeep Compass, which added a new fifth-generation special edition version today, as well as the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV among others.

The price of the Tucson SUV, which has been done aggressively by the Korean carmaker, goes up to 34.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Signature AT 4WD with Hyundai’s HTRAC technology & multi terrain mode. Hyundai is offering the Tucson facelift SUV with 3 years unlimited warranty and Road Side Assistance (RSA). Hyundai is also offering 3 Years or 30 000 kms complimentary maintenance and one home visit within a month of delivery. 

Among the key updates on the new Tucson is the introduction of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with level 2 autonomous driving technology. This is the first SUV in its segment to get this feature. The SUV offers several AI-based alerts which can detect a car, a pedestrian or a cyclist on the road. It also helps to keep the SUV on adaptive cruise mode, avoid collision while driving or veering off the lanes among other features.

In its new generation, The Tucson facelift SUV has grown bigger in size compared to its predecessor. There are several changes on the outside, including the new dark-chrome grille with integrated LED DRL signature straight out of the model launched globally almost a year ago. The taillight is also new with the addition of an LED lightbar running across the length of the rear section.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Tucson comes with the choice of a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine, which comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, can generate 156 PS power and 192 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine, which gets eight-speed automatic gearbox, can churn out 186 PS of power and 416 Nm torque. The diesel variant gets all-wheel drive system and also offers three terrain modes - Sand, Mud and Snow.

 

